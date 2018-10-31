Jacksonville Fair: Your guide to fun, food, music

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - It’s officially time for funnel cakes, fried Oreos and lots of rides.

The 63rd annual Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair kicks off Wednesday when the downtown fairground gates open at 5 p.m.

This year’s fair will be held from Wednesday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 11.

Here’s your guide to all the fun, concerts and attractions.

Tickets

Advance Discount Admission Tickets and Mega Passes are available Wednesday. They’ll only be sold online and can save you and your family as much as 50%, according to the fair website.

BUY YOUR TICKETS HERE: Advance Tickets

After Wednesday, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Kids 5 and under can attend for free.

For a chance to win free tickets to the fair, watch The Morning Show Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 from 9-10 a.m.

Concerts

The 2018 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair will feature musical artists like Lee Brice, Rodney Atkins, and many more.

VIEW SCHEDULE: Musical Lineup

VIP Seating is available for those who want to upgrade to the Center Stage and enjoy the concert from the first 20 rows.

Parking

Make sure you to have some cash ready for parking at the fair. The cost to park is typically $10 but that can change depending on the events held at TIAA Bank Field or Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

VIEW: Parking Map

Any additional questions regarding parking can be answered by contacting SMG and the City of Jacksonville at (904) 630-CITY.

For more information on this year's fair, visit their website here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.