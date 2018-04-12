Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show launches Friday at Metro Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show, featuring more than 65 boat brands, will be at Metropolitan Park and Marina Friday-Sunday.

The show, produced by JBM & Associates, will feature powerboats, jet boats, skiffs, cruisers, ski boats and yachts.

There will also be activities for the entire family at 1410 Gator Bowl Blvd., including fishing seminars with some local experts for both adults and kids.

The Fetch-N-Fish Show is both a fishing show and a dog show and features a 4-gallon, 41-foot long mobile aquarium.

Capt. Jack Sparrow and his merry band of pirates will be in attendance, and free boat rides aboard Freedom Boat Club’s tiki bar boat will be available.

The show hours are:

Noon to 6 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Tickets range from $5 to $10 and can be purchased at jacksonvilleinwaterboatshow.com.

