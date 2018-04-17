Get your Monster Jam tickets today!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After Monster Jam sold out EverBank Field earlier this year, the organization announced that the trucks will make a return to Jacksonville in September at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets for the all new Monster Jam Triple Threat Series are on sale now for the Sept. 1 event, with a Pit Party from 10:30 a.m.-noon, before a 1 p.m. show. The evening show is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The indoor event will be part of the all new Monster Jam Triple Threat Series. The new season will include two shows featuring "the eight most intense athletes of Monster Jam," according to the company. In addition to Monster Jam trucks, the competitors will use Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs in the competition.

This upcoming tour will feature eight of the most talented athletes all competing in individual racing & skill competitions and overall event championship:



1. Grave Digger – Tyler Menninga

2. Max D – Colton Eichelberger

3. El Toro Loco – Kayla Blood

4. Scooby Doo – Myranda Cozad

5. Zombie – Bari Musawwir

6. Soldier Fortune Black Ops – Tony Ochs

7. Megalodon – TBA

8. Monster Mutt Rottweiler – TBA

*Note: Trucks & Drivers are subject to change

Tickets will go on pre-sale to Feld Preferred members on April 10, 2018 at 10:00AM ET. The public on sale will take place on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 10:00AM ET. All tickets are reserved.

