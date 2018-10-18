Jaguars fan group unveils 'Duval 'Til We Die' limited edition beer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Bold City Brigade is unveiling a new beverage of choice for fans who simply can’t get enough of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fan group announced Thursday that it’s teaming up with Wicked Barley Brewing Company and Fishweir Brewing Company to produce a beer that’s aptly called “Duval ‘Til We Die.”

The limited edition beer, described as a “crushable Black Lager” brewed with fresh lime zest, will make its debut Oct. 28 at the London game watch party at Wicked Barley.

Fans looking to take some of that beer home with them are in luck. There will be limited 25.4 oz cans available for purchase while supplies last – and you can count on them selling out.

The best part is, $1 from every DTWD can sold will be donated to the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, a Jacksonville nonprofit that helps families dealing with childhood cancer.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.