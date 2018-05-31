Jurassic-Sized Box: Amazon now shipping dinosaurs?

Is Amazon now shipping dinosaurs? More importantly, is it included in our Prime memberships?

A Jurassic-sized box has been getting attention around L.A. A Jeep Rubicon with a Jurassic World logo has been spotted toting the box with air holes around with the hashtag, #AmazonFindsAWay.

Although we can't see inside, curious parties with an Amazon Alexa device can ask, "Alexa, ask Jurassic World what's inside the box?" When you ask, you can hear what appears to be dinosaurs screeching and roaring, along with an elaborate story. But don't take our word for it; try it yourself!

The box may or may not have a real dinosaur inside, but rumor has it that it is actually a stunt to promote the new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie! The movie premiers on June 21.

