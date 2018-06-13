Dairy Queen unveils a Jurassic World-inspired Blizzard

Summer is the season for ice cream and blockbuster movies. Dairy Queen is celebrating with a new "Jurassic World"-inspired Blizzard.

The Jurassic Chomp is a cool treat featuring the largest mix-in pieces in Dairy Queen history. It has pieces of chocolate-dipped peanut butter pieces in vanilla soft-serve swirled with fudge that even a T-rex can't resist.

It's served in a specially designed movie-themed cups. "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters June 22.

