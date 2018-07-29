Kardashians looking to hire new Marketing Manager

Kardashian Jenner Communications has posted a job opening seeking a new Email Marketing Manager, with a focus on beauty, according to a report from The Penny Hoarder.

The position is full-time and based out of Los Angeles, California. So if you don't already live out there, you would be required to move.

Among the requirements is two to three years of experience in email marketing in the beauty industry.

No worries. You will not have to have extensive knowledge of the family's hit show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians".

Interested? Then check out the posting on LinkedIn.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.