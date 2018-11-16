Kenny Chesney performing at the 4th ACM Party for a Cause Festival in Las Vegas on April 3, 2016.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems!

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Daily’s Place in 2019!

Chesney is set to perform on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The Jacksonville stop is on the “Songs for the Saints 2019 Tour.”

Ticket information has not been announced.

“This tour is going to really feel like a club show – and put the music front and center,” said Chesney. “It’s why we’re going to Oklahoma City, Albany, Lincoln and Jacksonville next year. Go to No Shoes Nation and bring them the songs where they live.”

Daily’s Place opened in May 2017 adjacent to TIAA Bank Field, the home of the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

