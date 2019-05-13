Kids can bowl two free games daily all summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While children love having the summer off from school, the days can drag on when stuck at home all day.

Turn boredom into fun with this free bowling program!

According to KidsBowlFree.com, each registered child receives two free games of bowling each day all summer at select bowling centers.

The program aims to provide kids a safe, secure and fun way to spend their summer.

Shoes aren't always included with the lane rental. Check with your local bowling center for shoe prices.

A family pass can be purchased so adult family members can join in on the fun. For $29.95, up to four adults in the family can bowl two games per person per day as well.

Participating bowling centers throughout Northeast Florida below.

Jacksonville

Batt Family Fun Center

King Pins Bowling Center

Jacksonville Beach

Beach Bowl

Palatka

Putnam Lanes

St Augustine

Anastasia Bowling Lanes

Yulee

Edwards Bowling Center

