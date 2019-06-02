Kim Kardashian West visits San Quentin's death row

Kim Kardashian West is taking her fight for those she believes have been wrongly convicted to death row.

Kardashian West went to California's San Quentin State Prison to meet with Kevin Cooper, who has been on death row since he was convicted of killing two adults and two children in 1983.

"I had an emotional meeting with Kevin Cooper yesterday at San Quentin's death row," she tweeted. "I found him to be thoughtful and honest and I believe he is innocent of the crimes for which he was convicted."

She followed up her tweet with another that read, "I am hopeful that Kevin will be exonerated since DNA testing has now been ordered on Kevin's case and I remain grateful to Governor Newsom for ending capital punishment in California."

In October, Kardashian West asked then-California Gov. Jerry Brown to look into Cooper's case because she believed he had been framed. She also asked the governor to order a DNA test. Brown ordered the tests late last year, and the state's new governor, Gavin Newsom, has since ordered additional testing.

Cooper was sentenced to death for the hacking murders of Douglas and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old neighbor. The Ryen's 8-year-old son, Josh, survived his throat being slashed.

Cooper has long proclaimed his innocence, and there have been questions about the case against him since the trial.

While his conviction has been upheld through a number of appeals, several judges have questioned his guilt. The sole survivor, Josh Ryen, testified Cooper was the killer.

Kardashian West's meeting with Cooper comes on the heels of news of her partnership with the 90 Days of Freedom campaign started by her personal attorney, Brittany K. Barnett co-founder of the Buried Alive Project, and MiAngel Cody, lead counsel of the The Decarceration Collective.

CNN learned last month the media mogul has been working behind the scenes for months to help pay the legal fees of 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders in order to have their life sentences commuted.

Kardashian West told Vogue in April she is studying to become a lawyer and will take the California bar exam in 2022.

