KISS announces final tour with Jacksonville stop in April 2019

It's the 'End of the Road' for KISS

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville will mark the "End of the Road" for Kiss. 

KISS is going on tour for the final time ever, and the Veterans Memorial Arena is the second-to last stop. 

The band will launch its final tour next year. 

Produced by Live Nation, the band announced Monday the first set of dates and cities in North America, including a stop at Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019. 

Presale starts on Tuesday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m. at www.livenation.com and at the Arena box office. 

The band will play on April 12th, before its final show on April 13th in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sale Dates and Times:

  • Public Onsale : Fri, 2 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • Live Nation Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • Venue/Radio Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • KISS Army Fan Club Presale : Wed, 31 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • KISS Kruise Presale : Wed, 31 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • Spotify Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • Bandsintown Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • Official Platinum Presale : Tue, 30 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • Live Nation Mobile App Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • Official Platinum : Fri, 2 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • Meet & Greet Presale : Tue, 30 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM
  • KISS Army Fan Club Bundle : Wed, 31 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM

