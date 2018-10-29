KISS announces final tour with Jacksonville stop in April 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville will mark the "End of the Road" for Kiss.

KISS is going on tour for the final time ever, and the Veterans Memorial Arena is the second-to last stop.

The band will launch its final tour next year.

Produced by Live Nation, the band announced Monday the first set of dates and cities in North America, including a stop at Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Presale starts on Tuesday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m. at www.livenation.com and at the Arena box office.

The band will play on April 12th, before its final show on April 13th in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sale Dates and Times:

Public Onsale : Fri, 2 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM

Live Nation Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM

Venue/Radio Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM

KISS Army Fan Club Presale : Wed, 31 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM

KISS Kruise Presale : Wed, 31 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM

Spotify Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM

Bandsintown Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM

Official Platinum Presale : Tue, 30 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM

Live Nation Mobile App Presale : Thu, 1 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM

Official Platinum : Fri, 2 Nov 2018 at 10:00 AM

Meet & Greet Presale : Tue, 30 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM

KISS Army Fan Club Bundle : Wed, 31 Oct 2018 at 10:00 AM

