Korn, Rob Zombie & Tool headline Welcome to Rockville 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Korn, Rob Zombie and Incubus are among the big-name bands set to take the stage at Welcome to Rockville when the rock music festival returns to Jacksonville next year.

The star-studded lineup, which also features popular bands such as Papa Roach, Evanescence, Shinedown, and Tool, was unveiled Monday on the annual rock music festival's website.

The three-day festival will play at Metropolitan Park from May 3 through May 5. Korn is slated to headline the Friday show, followed by Rob Zombie on Saturday and Tool on Sunday.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday. General admission for the entire weekend starts at $129.50, while single-day tickets start at $79.50. VIP access can be had for $369.50, or $169.50 for a single-day pass.

To view the complete lineup and ticket packages, visit the festival's website.

