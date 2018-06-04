Charlie Daniels Band to join Lynyrd Skynyrd in Jacksonville concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band and Blackberry Smoke will be opening the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour Labor Day weekend show.

The three bands will be joining headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Aldean and Kid Rock for the festivities at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Sept. 2, according to a joint statement from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bold Events and SMG Jacksonville.

The event will feature musical performances, food trucks, interactive games and more. Tickets can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com.

The Charlie Daniels Band is an award-winning southern rock band, creating hits like “Long haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which won a Grammy award for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979.

Since 1972, the Marshall Tucker Band has recorded 22 studio albums, three DVDs, three live albums and more compilations. The band has also earned seven gold and three platinum album designations.

Blackberry Smoke, which formed in Atlanta in the early 2000s, released its sixth studio album in April 2018. The band has two chart-topping country albums, including “Holding All the Roses” and “Like and Arrow.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.