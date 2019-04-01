Lady Antebellum to perform at The Amp this summer

The Amp announced Monday that the Grammy award-winning country sensation Lady Antebellum will perform at the venue in St. Augustine on June 28.

The trio, who has sold more than 18 million units and had nine No.1 singles on the county charts, have been nominated for 2019 Country Music Group of the Year at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards happening Sunday night.

Tickets for the June 28 Lady Antebellum show will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at The Amp and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on the day of the concert, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $54.

Customers may save on additional ticket fees by going to the box office this Friday, when The Amp staff will hold a special sale party with free coffee and show posters. Tickets will also be available at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.