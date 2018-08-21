'LazyTown' actor dies after battle with cancer

Lazytown actor Stefan Karl Stefansson has died at the age of 43, TMZ reports.
He died after a long battle with cancer.
The star, who played villain Robbie Rotten in the kids' show LazyTown, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016, Daily Mail reports.
He is survived by his wife and 4 children.
In 2017 he posted he was doing well after chemotherapy, but it came back and could not be removed, sources said.
Thank you everyone. It brings me to tears with the amount of support, well wishes and love you have provided, I am very grateful. Chemotherapy has been successful. I have my last drug treatment next week followed by radiation three weeks after. #grateful #happy #happyplantdad #keepmeming #wearenumberone
RIP.
