Lego releasing all black and white Mickey and Minnie 'Steamboat Willie' set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lego is going really old school with its latest limited-edition set that will catch the eye of Disney fans.

The toy company will release an entirely black and white set modeled after the "Steamboat Willie" Mickey Mouse cartoon.

With 751 pieces, the set will go on sale online for $89.99 on April 1.

Insider reports the "Steamboat Willie" set will include moving steam pipes and paddle wheels, along with a working crane, brick bell, life buoy and both Mickey and Minnie figures.

Released in 1928, "Steamboat Willie" is considered to be the official debut of Mickey Mouse.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.