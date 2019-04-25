Live Nation offers $20 tickets to see your favorite bands

If you’re a fan of live music and saving money, listen up. There’s perhaps no better time than now to score some concert tickets to see your favorite artists and bands on the cheap.

Live Nation is kicking off its National Concert Week deal, which means you’ll be able to buy tickets to thousands of shows from nearly 100 musical and comedic acts for $20 a piece – for a limited time only.

Tickets go on sale beginning at noon on May 1 and the promotion runs through May 7. But don’t sleep on this deal – this offer is only good while supplies last.

With dozens of artists and bands participating, chances are at least one of your favorites is among them. You can check out the complete list of acts below:

311 & Dirty Heads

Alabama

Alice Cooper & Halestorm

Anjelah Johnson

Backstreet Boys

Brad Paisley

Brantley Gilbert

Breaking Benjamin

Brian Regan

Bring Me The Horizon

Bryan Adams

Bush & +LIVE+

Beck & Cage the Elephant

Celeste Barber

Chris Young

Clint Black & Trace Adkins

Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon

Countess Luann

Dane Cook

Derek Hough

Dierks Bentley

Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive

Disturbed

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Enanitos Verdes

Eros Ramazzotti

Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$

Florence + the Machine

Florida Georgia Line

FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson

Ghost

Gloria Trevi

GRiZ

Heart

Hootie & The Blowfish

Iliza Shlesinger

IMOMSOHARD

Impractical Jokers

Jason Aldean

JB Smoove

Jennifer Lopez

Joe Budden

Jon Bellion

Justin Willman

KIDZBOP

KISS

Kodak Black

KORN & Alice In Chains

LANY

Lil Pump & Lil Skies

Luis Miguel

Lukas Graham

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Marco Antonio Solis

Mary J. Blige & Nas

Miranda Lambert

moe. & Blues Traveler

Neil Degrasse Tyson

Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida

New Kids On The Block

Norm Macdonald

Papa Roach

Patton Oswalt

Pentatonix

Peter Frampton

Preacher Lawson

The Clintons

PRETTYMUCH

Rascal Flatts

Rob Thomas

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Santana

Sara Bareilles

Shinedown

Slipknot

The 1975

The Black Keys

The Chainsmokers

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher

The Head and the Heart

The Who

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

Thomas Rhett

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Vampire Weekend

Vic Dibetto

Wanda Sykes

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Wisin Y Yandel

Wiz Khalifa

Zac Brown Band

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.