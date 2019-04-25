Live Nation offers $20 tickets to see your favorite bands

If you’re a fan of live music and saving money, listen up. There’s perhaps no better time than now to score some concert tickets to see your favorite artists and bands on the cheap.
Live Nation is kicking off its National Concert Week deal, which means you’ll be able to buy tickets to thousands of shows from nearly 100 musical and comedic acts for $20 a piece – for a limited time only.
Tickets go on sale beginning at noon on May 1 and the promotion runs through May 7. But don’t sleep on this deal – this offer is only good while supplies last.
With dozens of artists and bands participating, chances are at least one of your favorites is among them. You can check out the complete list of acts below:
- 311 & Dirty Heads
- Alabama
- Alice Cooper & Halestorm
- Anjelah Johnson
- Backstreet Boys
- Brad Paisley
- Brantley Gilbert
- Breaking Benjamin
- Brian Regan
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Bryan Adams
- Bush & +LIVE+
- Beck & Cage the Elephant
- Celeste Barber
- Chris Young
- Clint Black & Trace Adkins
- Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
- Countess Luann
- Dane Cook
- Derek Hough
- Dierks Bentley
- Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive
- Disturbed
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
- Enanitos Verdes
- Eros Ramazzotti
- Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
- Florence + the Machine
- Florida Georgia Line
- FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
- Ghost
- Gloria Trevi
- GRiZ
- Heart
- Hootie & The Blowfish
- Iliza Shlesinger
- IMOMSOHARD
- Impractical Jokers
- Jason Aldean
- JB Smoove
- Jennifer Lopez
- Joe Budden
- Jon Bellion
- Justin Willman
- KIDZBOP
- KISS
- Kodak Black
- KORN & Alice In Chains
- LANY
- Lil Pump & Lil Skies
- Luis Miguel
- Lukas Graham
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Marco Antonio Solis
- Mary J. Blige & Nas
- Miranda Lambert
- moe. & Blues Traveler
- Neil Degrasse Tyson
- Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
- New Kids On The Block
- Norm Macdonald
- Papa Roach
- Patton Oswalt
- Pentatonix
- Peter Frampton
- Preacher Lawson
- The Clintons
- PRETTYMUCH
- Rascal Flatts
- Rob Thomas
- Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
- Santana
- Sara Bareilles
- Shinedown
- Slipknot
- The 1975
- The Black Keys
- The Chainsmokers
- The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
- The Head and the Heart
- The Who
- Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
- Thomas Rhett
- Train & Goo Goo Dolls
- Vampire Weekend
- Vic Dibetto
- Wanda Sykes
- Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
- Wisin Y Yandel
- Wiz Khalifa
- Zac Brown Band
