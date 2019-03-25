Local luthier legend, Allen Chester, passes away at 71

Local Luthier legend Allen Chester of Allen Chester Guitars has passed away.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville is mourning the loss of a local guitar maker and legend.

Local luthier legend Allen Chester, of "Allen Chester Guitars," passed away from colon cancer at 71.

He was known for building and repairing guitars. He worked with many southern rock bands including Molly Hatchet, 38 Special and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He also made a custom “Axe" guitar for Molly Hatchet.

Allen Chester passed away Sunday. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Virginia; daughters Dabney and Laura; granddaughters Lilly, Madeline, Penny and Lane, and his mother, Edith.

He had other hobbies besides making and repairing guitars. Chester was a sailplane pilot and instructor (hang gliding), suba diver, and has been a local photographer for many years.

