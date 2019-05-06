Luke Bryan makes Jacksonville stop during 'Sunset Repeat Tour'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announced his 2019 Jacksonville tour stop today.

The “Sunset Repeat Tour” will come to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on August 1.

Special guests include Cole Swindell and Jon Langston. DJ Rock will also appear on all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10. Click here to buy tickets.

Tickets are also available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

