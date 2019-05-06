Entertainment

Luke Bryan makes Jacksonville stop during 'Sunset Repeat Tour'

Special guests Cole Swindell & Jon Langston

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Luke Bryan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan announced his 2019 Jacksonville tour stop today.

The “Sunset Repeat Tour” will come to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on August 1.

More Headlines

Special guests include Cole Swindell and Jon Langston. DJ Rock will also appear on all dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10. Click here to buy tickets. 

Tickets are also available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.