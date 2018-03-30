Lynyrd Skynyrd documentary to debut in Jacksonville Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new authorized documentary about Lynyrd Skynyrd’s roots on Jacksonville’s Westside is set to make its local debut over the weekend.
“If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd” will play at Sun-Ray Cinema in the Five Points neighborhood as part of the “Sleeping Giant Film Festival.”
The film explores the music and the backstory of our legendary hometown band.
A Sun-Ray spokesperson said only 100 tickets were left as of Friday afternoon for the 3:30 p.m. Saturday showing. The Saturday and Sunday night shows are sold out.
The remaining tickets are on sale for $10.50 a piece.
The band has just begun the first leg of a 30-city farewell tour. While Jacksonville is not on the tour schedule just yet, their manager said there is something in the works.
