Lynyrd Skynyrd documentary to debut in Jacksonville Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new authorized documentary about Lynyrd Skynyrd’s roots on Jacksonville’s Westside is set to make its local debut over the weekend.

“If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd” will play at Sun-Ray Cinema in the Five Points neighborhood as part of the “Sleeping Giant Film Festival.”

The film explores the music and the backstory of our legendary hometown band.

A Sun-Ray spokesperson said only 100 tickets were left as of Friday afternoon for the 3:30 p.m. Saturday showing. The Saturday and Sunday night shows are sold out.

The remaining tickets are on sale for $10.50 a piece.

The band has just begun the first leg of a 30-city farewell tour. While Jacksonville is not on the tour schedule just yet, their manager said there is something in the works.

