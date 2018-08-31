Lynyrd Skynyrd ready to rock final hometown show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A southern rock band that began in Jacksonville more than four decades ago and went on to define the genre will go out in style Sunday. Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline what it says will be its last concert before a hometown crowd at TIAA Bank Field.

Skynyrd will headline a day of music that begins with Molly Hatchett and includes Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and the Charlie Daniels Band.

News4Jax got a look at preparations, the stage and security measures Friday. Much of the day was spent getting ready to raise the roof over the massive stage near the north end zone and prepping the turf for extra seating.

"These crews will be working around the clock up until Sunday, making sure that the stage and everything around it is ready to go for showtime," said Chad Johnson, the Jaguars' senior vice president and chief content officer. "To convert TIAA Bank Field from the Jaguars game to a concert and then get ready again, because we have a game on 16th of September, takes a lot of coordination."



SET TIMES 3 p.m. - Marshall Tucker Band

4 p.m. - Blackberry Smoke

5 p.m. - The Charlie Daniels Band

6 p.m. - Jason Aldean

7:45 p.m. - Kid Rock

9:30 p.m. - Lynyrd Skynyrd

The stadium will follow the NFL’s security policy for the concert. That means only small, clear bags are allowed inside and everyone going through the gates is subject to a possible search. There will be no re-entry allowed.

Over 41,000 tickets for the concert were sold as of Friday and promoters are expecting sales to pick up as the show nears. It will be the first major stadium concert in Jacksonville since 2015.

It’s a uniquely Jacksonville celebration --kicking off the start of football season and celebrating the Skynyrd’s final show in the city where it all began.

The stadium’s general manager said one-third of ticket sales are coming from people outside the Jacksonville area, which bodes well for more events like this coming to "The Bank."

"It has to be successful. People have to come; they have to have a great time. They have to celebrate a Lynyrd Skynyrd, celebrate our stadium, celebrate our city and Labor Day weekend," said Bill McConnell, SMG's general manager for TIAA Bank Field. "When that happens, it will set the stage for the next one."

Gates open at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the first artist taking the stage at 3 p.m. Skynyrd is set to perform at 9:30 p.m.

