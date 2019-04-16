Mary. J. Blige is coming to Daily's Place this summer

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Mary. J. Blige will take the stage at Daily’s Place this summer.

Bold Events and Live Nation said the performance will take place in Jacksonville on Sunday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

"With eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy awards, 32 nominations, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, among many other accolades, Blige has cemented herself as a global superstar."

