Monster Jam coming to TIAA Bank Field in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monster Jam is coming back to Jacksonville in 2019, this time performing at TIAA Bank Field!

Jacksonville Monster Jam 2019 tickets go on-sale to the public Tuesday, September 25th. You can buy tickets through Ticketmaster or in person at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

The 2019 season will bring a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family with racing, two-wheel skills and freestyle competitions at TIAA Bank Field on March 2, 2019.

For all the latest news, announcements and updates, be sure to watch the Monster Jam 2019 Season Kickoff Show live streaming on MonsterJam.com on Tuesday Sept 18th at 7:00pm ET



