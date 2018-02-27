Monster trucks announce Sept. return to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After Monster Jam sold out EverBank Field on Saturday, the organization announced that the trucks will make a return to Jacksonville in September at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

The indoor event will be part of the all new Monster Jam Triple Threat Series. The new season will include two shows featuring "the eight most intense athletes of Monster Jam," according to the company. In addition to Monster Jam trucks, the competitors will use Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs in the competition.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 1 with a Pit Party from 10:30 a.m.-noon, before a 1 p.m. show. The evening show is scheduled for 7 p.m.

