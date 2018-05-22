Moonlight movie magic returns to Jacksonville Beach this summer

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The annual beaches tradition of watching movies under the stars returns this Friday at the Sea Walk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

Moonlight Movies will show two films this summer:

Moana this Friday

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on June 28

Both movies start at 9 p.m. and will play on a giant screen on the stage of the Sea Walk Pavilion.

Arrive early for hte best seats in the house.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic to enjoy before the movie, visit event vendors for a choice of non-alcoholic beverages and food, or dine at one of the many restaurants in the downtown Jacksonville Beach area, then catch the movie.

Visit www.jacksonvillebeach.org for event guidelines. Restrictions include alcohol, skateboards, bicycles, glass, and animals (except qualified service animals).

This season’s sponsors are the City of Jacksonville Beach, PRI Productions, 96.1 WEJZ, The Personal Law Firm of Harrell & Harrell and WJXT Channel 4 -- The Local Station.

