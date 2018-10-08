Movie review: 'A Star is Born' soars with drama, romance and lots of singing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - "A Star is Born," starring Bradley Cooper as Jackson Maine and Lady Gaga as Ally, is a love story that will take over your heart for two hours and 15 minutes.

Jackson and Ally meet during a real-life crossroads. Ally hates her job, and Jackson is a famous musician with a declining career, but together, their talent soars.

While becoming entangled in their love story, you are confronted with the dark side of the entertainment world: drug addiction and ego. At first look, you'll think this movie is all about love stories and touring, but it quickly pounds at the fragile topic of life and death.

Cooper does an amazing job of being an actor, screenwriter, producer and director for this film.

I predict this will be an award-winning movie!

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.