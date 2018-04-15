Movie review: 'Acrimony' is a broken heart seeking revenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Acrimony (Rated-R)

Melinda (Taraji P. Henson) and Robert (Lyriq Bent) are college sweethearts struggling to make ends meet. Melinda has been supporting Robert with inheritance money as he tries billions of dollars for an invention.

Then, the marriage falls apart when Melinda suspects Robert is cheating and they divorce. Melinda believes life is better without Robert until he returns to thank her for supporting him and gives her a check for $10 million dollars.

Yes, the whole things sounds unbelievable but it happens.

The strange things is, this only angers Melinda when she decides its time for them to get back together. "Acrimony" is engaging through the life story of Melinda and the never-ending conflict with her husband. However, the movie struggles to successfully find closure in the last 15 minutes.

​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.