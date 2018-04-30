Movie review: 'Avengers: Infinity War' breaks hearts' while making us want more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "Avengers: Infinity War" is a war for the universe is happening and the good guys are losing!

Thanos, a ruthless villain is addicted to power and death. He is ready to destroy half of humanity because he believes it will bring balance. I'm serious, I couldn't make this up. Thanos knows the only way to wipe out half of humanity is with six power stones. He travels the universe searching for the stones with a ruthless army, and that's when the Avengers come together, willingly and by force. This film operates around the themes of love, power and humanity. This may be the most devastating Avengers film yet. Prepare to leave the movie theater feeling conflicted and angry, while hoping for part two of this powerful movie.

