JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Black Panther (PG-13)

"Black Panther" roars with legacy, betrayal and family ties that erupt in conflict during this action, drama, sci-fi film. T'Challa (Chadwick Bosemen) is crowned king after his father is killed during a terrorist attack. Being crowned king comes with the burden of a family secret that divides T'Challa's homeland, Wakanda, a non-colonized, country that is full of natural resources, technological advancements and peace. Wakanda fools the world posing as a third-world country. T'Challa is also trying to find Klaw (Andy Serkis), who steals Wakanda's natural resources, selling them to the highest bidder.

T'Challa's life is threatened when long-lost family member Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) comes to Wakanda to take the throne.

Black Panther gracefully combines multiple genres while maintaining a consistent and engaging storyline. Black Panther will be one of the best movies of the year overall and one of the top-best Marvel films, for its blend of sci-fi, fantasy, drama and adventure. But it also shines as a positive reflection of Africans and African Americans in film in a way that is rare for super hero themes.

