Movie review: 'Breaking In' shows what depths moms go to protect children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Shaun Russell, played by Gabrielle Union, takes her children on a road trip to her father's estate outside of Chicago. No one really wants to go on the trip, but it's time to sell the house, since her father died.

Russell doesn't know thieves are headed to the house, too, and they are not leaving without thousands of dollars in cash.

Four men kidnap her kids, and Shaun does any and everything to get her children back.

This movie is a prime example of how a mother will fight for her children. It's refreshing to see a woman as the hero of the family as we celebrate Mother's Day this month.

Overall, this is a solid movie, filled with suspense and drama from beginning to end.

The acting, pacing and editing are realistic and easy to follow.

Union takes her attacking to another level as she fights off villains punch by punch.

