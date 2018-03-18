Movie review: 'Death Wish' makes Willis a modern-day Robin Hood for crime

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Death Wish Rated-R

Doctor Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a Chicago surgeon who saves lives in the emergency room every day, many of them victims of random shootings in the Windy City. Armed robbers kill his wife and daughter and Kersey begins to seek revenge. Disguised by the shadows of the night and secondhand clothes, Kersey becomes a modern day Robin Hood, murdering his family's killers, while killing off other criminals along the way. Despite the suspense and drama of this film, moments of extreme violence and graphic scenes reflect acts of dark comedy. It's so over-the-top you might laugh from the awkwardness. Overall, the movie is entertaining but will probably receive a low reception due to a real-life mass shooting that has happened around the time the film was released. This film could prompt controversy and debate about being a victim of crime and seeking revenge without the help of law enforcement.

