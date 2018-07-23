Movie review: "Equalizer 2" gets vengeance for the underdog

27. "The Equalizer." A man believes he has put his mysterious past behind him and has dedicated himself to beginning a new, quiet life. But when he meets a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters, he

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - "The Equalizer 2" Rated-R

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has changed his life from vigilante to a Lyft driver, but that doesn't last long when he finds out the people closest to him are being abused.

Though McCall secretly seeks vengeance for others, he remains unknown until Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo), a lifelong friend, is murdered and it becomes war between him and a team of murderers.

McCall is a complex character who will embrace bad choices in life while still breaking a bad guy's wrist and neck. McCall never gives a direct answer unless it involves punishment. McCall has his own demon that he runs from the death of his wife.

Overall, this is a good film about a man trying to bring balance to a corrupt, cruel world. McCall is a modern-day Robin Hood, that brings equality through death. Action, drama and suspense are strong from beginning to end in this movie.

Grade: A+

