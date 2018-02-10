Movie review: 'Fifty Shades Freed' bows out before losing its spark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Fifty Shades Freed (Rated-R)

The "Fifty Shades" trilogy ends true its theme, with a predictable finale.

The spark in "Fifty of Grey" becomes dim in "Fifty Shades Freed" because the characters struggle to evolve beyond sex. Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) are married and are trying to adapt as husband and wife.

Steele wants to maintain independence, though Christian has demanded submission from the beginning. In true form, "Freed" maintains intense love scenes, romance, fast cars and getaways to foreign lands.

"Freed" also picks up where "Dark" left off with a hint that someone will seek revenge against the Grey empire. However, "Freed" lacks momentum. "Grey" and "Dark" had a level of suspense that wasn't totally predictable.

Now that Grey's past, mommy issues and control addiction are out in the open, the film struggles to surprise the viewer. You will either love or hate this movie.

