Movie review: 'I Feel Pretty' reflects lives of many women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In "I Feel Pretty," Amy Schumer plays a woman who doesn’t like being in her own skin. According to society’s standard, she is out of shape and minimally attractive. In fact, babies don’t even like her.

While trying to meet an unrealistic goal of pretty, she gets in an accident that changes her world, specifically how she sees herself as a woman.

This is a story that reflects the lives of many women who feel they are not pretty enough to get the dream job or the great guy. Despite being a comedy, it sheds light on real-life norms for beauty.

Who should be the real judge of your beauty? Just you. Does selfish esteem mean you have to be forward?

Enjoy this comedy but look beyond the awkward moments.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.