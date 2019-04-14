Movie review - 'Little' brings big attention to bullying and growing up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - "Little" PG-13

Jordan Sanders (Regina Hall) was bullied as a child despite her good character and intelligence. One day, she decided she would be the bully for the rest of her life as an adult.

Then one day, Sanders bullied a little girl that had magical powers. The girl wished that Sanders would be small again so that she would stop her bullying ways. The next morning, that wish was granted. Meet little Jordan Sanders, played by Marsai Martin.

This movie shows us how sometimes adults are still little heartbroken children who need to grow up. Despite the serious message, this is a funny, down-to-earth comedy that doesn't disappoint. It's also a very cool movie, with the two leading actresses, Hall and lMartin as the executive producers.

