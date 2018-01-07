Movie review: 'Molly's Game' wins in theaters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Molly's Game (Rated-R)

"Molly's Game" is based on the true story of a former Olympic skier whose career is destroyed after an unexpected accident. Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), wants to maintain her independence because of her dysfunctional family ties, so she eventually lands a wealthy job managing a high-stakes underground poker game. Bloom's life is transformed in weeks, rubbing elbows with socialites, actors, and scam artists. Bloom is fired again but craves the fast money and creates her own underground poker game that lands her in the hands of mobsters and federal court.

This is a movie of conflict between man versus self. The harder Bloom tries to liberate herself from being controlled, the more she loses control.

"Molly's Game" is underrated and deserves more media exposure because it is a well-written, suspenseful drama that engages the viewer more and more with each scene.

Though we are only in the first week of 2018, I predict this movie will be remembered for months.

