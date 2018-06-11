Movie review: 'Ocean's 8' shines as diamond heist thriller

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ocean's 8 (PG-13)

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock), is Danny Ocean's sister. He did plenty of big money schemes and she is no different. The day Debbie gets out of jail she comes up with a diamond heist that will give Debbie and her friends $16 million each. Just as the other "Ocean's" films, the heist is an out-of-this-world challenge. The eight creative, unique thieves have their own special skill set that makes the diamond heist work. Debbie and friends will steal jewels off of a celebrity's neck during the Met Gala. Yes, insane plan! Except humor, suspense, great acting and jaw dropping moments. This plot is complex, yet simple. Debbie wants money and revenge. Find out why.

