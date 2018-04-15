Movie review: 'Rampage' will rip up theaters with action and adventure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rampage (PG-13)

Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is a special forces veteran who left the battlefield to help rescue animals, including his best friend George, a silverback gorilla.

Okoye keeps the peace as a sinister company in Chicago is modifying the DNA of animals. One of their outer space tests turns into a disaster when the DNA modifying chemicals crash into an animal sanctuary and contaminate the animals. George and other animals turn violent and grow 10 times their size.

"Rampage" is an action-packed adventure of man versus nature as Davis tries to save his best friend George and humanity from genetically modified animals that could destroy one city at a time, in hours.

This film shines unlike most with solid special effects that carry the film. There's a perfect blend of action, humor and suspense that makes this movie spectacular! Welcome to the jungle, you'll enjoy it!

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.