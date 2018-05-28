Movie review: 'Solo' shines for diehard fans, may bore casual moviegoers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young Han Solo is a smuggler before he becomes a hero. This adventure explains things that can only be associated with "Star Wars" movies, such as, the first meeting with Chewbacca and how Han got the last name Solo. Solo is in trouble with Dryden Vos, a ruthless man, who kills when he feels like it. Solo needs to bring back coaxium hyper fuel to gain his freedom but he falls in love, gets caught in a shootout and almost dies at the multiple hands of a giant octopus in outer space. Yes, this is an adventure but this film lacks a pace that will keep non- "Star Wars" fans engaged.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.