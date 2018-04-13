New dating app matches user on personality

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Forget swiping right or left. A new dating app promises a match based on personality instead of looks. In fact you can't see photos until you've answered a series of ice-breaker questions.

Creators of the Vyve dating app says it uses an algorithm based on how you answer questions.

To join the app you must apply and then be placed onto a waiting list until your application is approved. The founders of the app say the review process helps ensure every new member makes the community stronger and provides a safe and comfortable environment for users.

It usually takes a week to know if you're approved.

