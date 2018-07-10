New game show wants to pay off your student loans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a new game show coming to television and nearly 44 million Americans will want to compete.

Actor Michael Torpey will be hosting the new truTV game show "Paid Off."

The show will have a higher purpose: helping contestants who are burdened with tens of thousands of dollars of student loan debt.

The show debuts Tuesday, July 10 at 10 p.m..

"Paid Off" will allow three lucky college grads the chance to test their degrees in a fast-paced trivia game show. In the end, the winner will have up to 100 percent of their loans paid.

The average student has $37,000 in loans.

The amount of total student loan debt has nearly tripled in the US in the past decade to about $1.5 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.