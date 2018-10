New Kids on the Block (Courtesy photo)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mixed Tape Tour! It's time to go back to the 80s.

The New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) is coming to Jacksonville!

The tour will also feature: Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson.

You can hear the old hits at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8 PM.

Tickets go on sale on October 12.

Click here to buy tickets.

