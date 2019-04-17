Missed the auditions? Apply for Oh Say Can You Sing online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you weren't able to come out for the Oh Say Can You Sing auditions Wednesday, you haven't lost your chance to show off your voice for a chance to participate in this year's contest.

Fill out the information page with accurate contact information (Phone number and email)

Upload your 1:30 video of you singing the Star Spangled Banner. (The national anthem)

Deadline to submit your video is 5 p.m. May 10.

If chosen, all contestants must be available for a callback audition on Saturday, May 18.

Judges will rate contestants based on overall performance. This includes not only vocal talent, but also stage presence, camera presence, style, charisma and personality.

Producers will review the recordings and make their decision. A show producer will then contact successful contestants to schedule a callback audition. Please make sure you leave us a working phone number and email address to contact you.

Callback auditions are by invitation only, in other words, “Don’t call us, we will call you.”

