Oh Say contestants name their favorite pizza. What's yours?

Oh Say Can You Sing is proud to have Papa John's as its sponsor, so we decided to ask our finalists to tell us what toppings they would enjoy on their perfect Papa John's pizza. Now, we want you to vote for which one is the best. Check out our four finalists' perfect pizzas below and then vote for your favorite.

Godiva says her favorite pizza would be topped with mushrooms, black olives and pineapple. Lauren went much simpler with mushrooms and extra cheese. Zoe's choice was a little more carnivorous with bacon, sausage and olives. And Vince went with sausage and pineapple. So which one sounds the best?

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.