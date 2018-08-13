Olive Garden teases food-themed make up palatte

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It looks like Too Faced and MAC Cosmetics may have some new competition. Olive Garden is teasing fans with a new business venture - make up.

The italian restaurant chain posted about a possible palatte on their Twitter page.

The pink-hued palatte includes names like "Marinara Rouge," "Breadstick Bronzer" and "Alfredo Awesome."

The tweet appears to be a joke, but some customers are encouraging the company to actually make it... and have it smell like foods the pigments are named after. Olive Garden said, "It doesn't exist just yet. Just in our dreams..."

The restaurant chain teased a breadstick subscription box earlier this summer.



