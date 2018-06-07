Orange Park to host Kids Fest on Friday, Saturday

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The town of Orange Park will host its 5th Annual Kids Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Town Hall Park, at the corner of Kingsley Avenue and U.S. 17.

Admission is free and guests can enjoy a mixture of free and low-cost activities, live entertainment, food, vendors and more. Free parking and a shuttle is available at Moosehaven.

The stage will be filled with everything from clowns and magic shows to singers and dance groups. This year’s entertainment schedule also includes a fire and water science show. There'll also be train rides, a touch-a-truck zone, mini golf, sensory play, tumbling, finger painting and more.

While most activities are free, $15 wristbands will entitle the holder to unlimited inflatables and four ride tickets. There's also a $10 wristband for unlimited inflatables and tickets for $2 each. Tickets can be used for one turn on the rock wall, Atomic Bungee, pony rides or Aqua Bubbles. You can do all four things or the same thing four times. Wristbands good for a single day.

Children and parents can enjoy snow cones, watermelon slices, pizza, hot dogs and more. More than 80 vendors for the young and young at heart will have booths and exhibits at the event.

“You will not want to miss this two-day spectacular event [that] brings our community together," Orange Park Mayor Gary MeeKs said.

Kids Fest is one of Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events in June and has won the Bold City Best Award for Best Kids Entertainment three years in a row. It is sponsored by Orange Park Medical Center.

“This kind of event reassures me that universe is a good and loving place with kind and giving people,” said Nina Zinz, who attended last year.

