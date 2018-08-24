Pandora: The World of Avatar is one of the best places to visit in the world

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walt Disney World is usually a must-visit place for many children, but the park's Pandora: The World of Avatar is becoming a must-see for people of all ages.

The park's Avatar-themed land made Time Magazine's list of the World's 100 Greatest Places to visit for 2018.

The reason is that it, like other locations on the list, push architecture and design to the limit.

Time said, "Just as James Cameron's sci-fi epic Avatar marked a new level of technological innovation for movies, so too is Pandora: The World of Avatar reinventing the modern theme park."

Flight of Passage is the main ride in Pandora: The World of Avatar. It combines 3-D projections and virtual reality, creating an illusion that you are flying a mountain banshee in Cameron's fictional universe.

The park said Pandora: The World of Avatar is the highest-rated attraction at Walt Disney World, per guest surveys.

