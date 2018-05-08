Parents name twin babies born on 'Star Wars Day' after Luke and Leia

When your baby twins are born on "Star Wars Day," you have to pay tribute to the most famous twin siblings from a galaxy far, far away.

Parents Kendall and Ross Robbins of Utah welcomed a boy and a girl on May 4, known by "Star Wars" fans as "Star Wars Day" because of the iconic line from the films, "May the force be with you." On May 4, however, it's, "May the fourth be with you."

To honor the epic film franchise, the Robbins decided to give their newborn twins the force by making their middle names Luke and Leia, after the famous twins Luke Skywaker and Princess Leia, according to KSTU.

“As soon as we knew that there was a chance they were May the 4th babies, it was like, all right: If they are born on May the 4th, that’s happening,” said Ross Robbins, father of the twins.

Rowan Luke and Kai Leia were born just before noon on Friday, May 4, and their nursery is appropriately decorated in a "Star Wars" theme, reports KSTU.

Will Rowan Luke and Kai Leia share the same intangible force that Luke Skywalker and Princess (now General) Leia share? Only time will tell.

Utah twins born on 'Star Wars Day' named for Luke and Leia https://t.co/SPUGIXFalD — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) May 5, 2018

Graham Media Group 2018