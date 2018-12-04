Pineapple 'Christmas trees' are a sweet way for Floridians to get into the holiday spirit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pineapple "Christmas trees" may just be the best way to celebrate a warm-weathered Christmas this year.

The tropical fruit is a fun way for Floridians to get into the holiday spirit, even though there's no snow in sight and it's still 80 degrees outside.

As a bonus, this also makes for a fun crafts project for the kids. All you need is a pineapple, some accessories (lights, ornaments, ribbon, etc.) and Christmas spirit!

Check out some of the decorated pineapples done in the past.

