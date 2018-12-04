Entertainment

Pineapple 'Christmas trees' are a sweet way for Floridians to get into the holiday spirit

What a fun crafts project for the family!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pineapple "Christmas trees" may just be the best way to celebrate a warm-weathered Christmas this year. 

The tropical fruit is a fun way for Floridians to get into the holiday spirit, even though there's no snow in sight and it's still 80 degrees outside.

As a bonus, this also makes for a fun crafts project for the kids. All you need is a pineapple, some accessories (lights, ornaments, ribbon, etc.) and Christmas spirit! 

Check out some of the decorated pineapples done in the past. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Christmas trees in Hawaii are a bit pricey so Lilly got creative 🍍 #pineapplechristmas @lillynelsonn

A post shared by Brooke Patton (@br00kepatt0n) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#pineapplechristmas

A post shared by Sonia - DLI (@s.o.n.b.o.n) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#christmas #christmastree #pineapple #pineapplechristmas

A post shared by Gypsy Rebellion (@badluckkitteh) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pine-happy-tree 🍍🎄🎁 #pineapplechristmastree #sydney #christmas #bondibeach

A post shared by Laura (@ellejayceee) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry pineapples everyone! #pineapple #pineappleprincesses.blogspot.com.au #pineapplechristmastree #

A post shared by Anne Fisher (@annetfisher) on

