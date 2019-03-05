Entertainment

Pink brings World Tour to Jacksonville on Tuesday

Tour will come to Jacksonville March 5

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - International Pop icon Pink is performing at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial on Tuesday. 

Pink performed in Tampa on Monday night. 

More Headlines

Click here to get your last minute tickets. 

P!nk World Tour coming to Jacksonville in 2019
 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.